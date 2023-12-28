Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 392 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 18,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 402,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $199.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.