Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

BlackRock stock opened at $813.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $711.87 and a 200 day moving average of $696.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

