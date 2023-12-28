Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 9,573 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 37.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

View Our Latest Report on BWA

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.