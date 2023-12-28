Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Terex by 59.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TEX opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

