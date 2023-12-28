Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 144,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

