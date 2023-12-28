Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 52.3% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 35.9% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

