Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of R opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.46. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Ryder System’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

