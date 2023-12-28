Mendel Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Mendel Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 157,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,788. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

