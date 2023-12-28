Mendel Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after acquiring an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,451. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

