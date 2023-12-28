Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 187,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 459,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,791.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM remained flat at $75.85 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,696. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

