Mendel Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.55. 11,783,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,035. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.