Mendel Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $95.59. 1,882,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

