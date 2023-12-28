Mendel Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EFG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,308 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.