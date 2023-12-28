Mendel Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.75. The company had a trading volume of 336,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,385. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

