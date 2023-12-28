Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,668 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 559,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,731. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

