Mendel Capital Management LLC Sells 24 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $815.96. The stock had a trading volume of 110,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,007. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $711.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

