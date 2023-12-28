Mendel Capital Management LLC Sells 844 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,361. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.