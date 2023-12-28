MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 28862158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £627,300.00, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Articles

