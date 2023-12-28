MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Trading Down 4.2%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 1,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $27.06 million during the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at MetroCity Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,923,900.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,923,900.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,866.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $446,384. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

