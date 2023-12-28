Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Reduced by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $91.13. 784,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,237. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

