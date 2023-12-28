Mill Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.71. 200,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.88. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

