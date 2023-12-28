Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 620 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $409.61. 132,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.96. The firm has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

