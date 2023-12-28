Mill Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock remained flat at $130.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

