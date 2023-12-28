Mill Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 171,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,231. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

