Mill Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.6% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.81. The company had a trading volume of 74,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

