Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Update

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Minerva Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Minerva stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Minerva has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.81.
Minerva Company Profile
