Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Up 392.1% in December

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 392.1% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 92.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Minerva Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTRS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.19. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 136.40% and a negative net margin of 64.71%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Minerva Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 950.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 284.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.