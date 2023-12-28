MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 4.7% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 610,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,532,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

