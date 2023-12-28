MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 4,150.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Performance

MISUMI Group stock traded up 0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 8.24. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,111. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.55. MISUMI Group has a one year low of 6.92 and a one year high of 13.11.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

