Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 5,177.8% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MITEY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

