Mizuho Boosts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $40.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

