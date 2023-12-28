Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $632.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $533.33 and a 200 day moving average of $517.08. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.28 and a 1-year high of $647.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,160 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,391 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.