Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moody's

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $390.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.46.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

