Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Increased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $45,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $258,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Moody’s stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.49. 90,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.80 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.20 and its 200-day moving average is $342.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

