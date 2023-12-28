Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 3.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Mplx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

