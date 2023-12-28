NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
