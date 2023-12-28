National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NSA opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 205.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

