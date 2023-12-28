NeoGenomics’ (NEO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

