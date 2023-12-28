NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Up 3.8%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.05 and last traded at $90.95. 775,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,340,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.63.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. NetEase’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,754,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

