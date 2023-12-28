NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NURO opened at $3.79 on Monday. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.