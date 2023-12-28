NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NURO opened at $3.79 on Monday. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.25.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
