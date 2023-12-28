News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in News by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in News by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

News Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.