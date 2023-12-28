News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in News by 104.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of News by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.42 on Thursday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

