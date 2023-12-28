NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Decreased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.76. 3,050,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,174,153. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

