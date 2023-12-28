NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,370,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $2,914,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 46.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 214,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 68,251 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 101,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.14. 2,883,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,343. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

