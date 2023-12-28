NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NKE opened at $107.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

