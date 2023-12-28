North Growth Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

North Growth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,240,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,924 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

