North Growth Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 409,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
