North Growth Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $263.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

