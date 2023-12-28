North Growth Management Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of MasterBrand worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBC. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in MasterBrand by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

