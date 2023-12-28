North Growth Management Ltd. Has $8.93 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises 2.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 11.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE
Lumentum Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- If you buy the dogs, should you sell these Dow leaders?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Ray Dalio keeps adding to this ETF, what’s he thinking?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.