North Growth Management Ltd. Has $8.93 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises 2.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 11.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

